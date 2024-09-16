GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Short Interest Down 16.1% in August

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 972,800 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the August 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 381,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

GeoPark Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:GPRK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 131,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,817. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. GeoPark has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $423.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Get GeoPark alerts:

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.30). GeoPark had a return on equity of 60.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GeoPark will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

GeoPark Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GeoPark

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeoPark

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in GeoPark by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,118,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in GeoPark during the second quarter worth $460,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in GeoPark by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 16,532 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 85,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 24,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GeoPark during the 2nd quarter worth $2,261,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GeoPark

(Get Free Report)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.