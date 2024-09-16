Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 516,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 624,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.54. 275,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 875,088. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOTZ. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 716,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58,872 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 28.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 93,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

