Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.99

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $39.10, with a volume of 696378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 111,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 153,508 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,104,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,520,000 after purchasing an additional 208,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 230,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares during the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

