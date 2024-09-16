Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,270,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 5.4% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.04% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $143,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,358,000 after purchasing an additional 187,961 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,207,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,291 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,773,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,109,000 after acquiring an additional 100,895 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,544,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 214,252 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,775,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $36.05.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

