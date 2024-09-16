Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Short Interest Up 40.0% in August

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 495,000 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the August 15th total of 353,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Gorilla Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 9.9 %

Gorilla Technology Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 466,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $4.70. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Gorilla Technology Group

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

