GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 431,300 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMDL traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.14. The stock had a trading volume of 756,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,212. GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF has a 52 week low of $8.74 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMDL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.48% of GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 2x Long AMD Daily ETF (AMDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. AMDL was launched on Mar 4, 2024 and is issued by GraniteShares.

