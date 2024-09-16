Gravity Price Up 6.1% This Week (G)

Gravity (G) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Gravity token can currently be bought for about $0.0346 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gravity has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market capitalization of $250.45 million and $19.02 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000079 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity launched on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. The official website for Gravity is galxe.com. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03506738 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $23,205,999.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

