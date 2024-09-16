Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Short Interest Up 30.6% in August

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

GEGGL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.58. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. This is an increase from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.87%.

About Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

