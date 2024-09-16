Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,406 Shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.5% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF worth $6,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLV. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,076,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,566,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $7,964,000.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:AVLV opened at $63.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.93. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.82 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

