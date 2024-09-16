Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 373 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $5,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DocuSign by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,399,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,214,000 after purchasing an additional 417,352 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,099,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,318,000 after purchasing an additional 75,026 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 6.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,805,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,051,000 after purchasing an additional 161,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DocuSign from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Shares of DocuSign stock opened at $56.63 on Monday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.90, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. DocuSign had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $424,025.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,033,399.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Chatwani sold 14,799 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $772,063.83. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,890.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,725 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $424,025.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,033,399.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,618 shares of company stock valued at $25,432,336 over the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

