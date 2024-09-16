Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 11,591 Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arcosa by 168.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,468,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 17,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Arcosa news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $526,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,943 shares in the company, valued at $872,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $335,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Price Performance

Arcosa stock opened at $91.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.72. Arcosa, Inc. has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $95.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ACA

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.