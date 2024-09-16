Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,977 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $602,280,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in General Motors by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 48,767,573 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,211,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201,777 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $159,750,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,097,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,062,000 after buying an additional 3,247,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,237,820 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,689 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $46.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. General Motors has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on General Motors

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $489,942.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.