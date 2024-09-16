Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 84,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 15,503 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $40.58 on Monday. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.33 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $977.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.67.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.