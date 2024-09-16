Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 762 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.4% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 883 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.66.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.678 per share. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

