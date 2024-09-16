Grin Price Down 19.9% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $106,832.36 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,526.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $312.73 or 0.00534333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00009738 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00107790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.69 or 0.00291639 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00030287 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00078160 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

