Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. Has $436,000 Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF makes up about 0.2% of Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:DFEV opened at $27.12 on Monday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

