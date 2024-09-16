Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.49

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.487 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74.
Guangdong Investment Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $28.54 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.
Guangdong Investment Company Profile
