Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) to Issue Dividend of $1.49

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.487 per share on Thursday, November 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is a boost from Guangdong Investment’s previous dividend of $0.74.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGDVY opened at $28.54 on Monday. Guangdong Investment has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.22.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, hotel ownership, energy project operation and management, and road and bridge operation businesses. The company's Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, water pipeline installation and consultancy services, constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure, and sells machineries in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

