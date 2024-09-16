Guggenheim Lowers Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $45.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Endava from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Endava from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Shares of Endava stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 184,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,170. Endava has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Endava by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Endava by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

