GXChain (GXC) Price Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market capitalization of $22.93 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000644 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.