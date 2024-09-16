Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 549,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.

Get Hainan Meilan International Airport alerts:

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

Receive News & Ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hainan Meilan International Airport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.