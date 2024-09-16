Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 792,000 shares, a growth of 44.3% from the August 15th total of 549,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Stock Performance
OTCMKTS HMCTF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Monday. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day moving average is $1.00.
Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile
