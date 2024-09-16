Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Bought by Salzhauer Michael

Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 31.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney accounts for 0.8% of Salzhauer Michael’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Salzhauer Michael’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $46,846,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 707.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after acquiring an additional 504,873 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,401,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,015,000 after acquiring an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,980,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,197,000 after acquiring an additional 167,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 60.6% during the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 357,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 134,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $49.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.11 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.30%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Bertucci sold 2,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $117,082.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,254.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.78.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

