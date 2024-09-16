Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) PT Raised to $90.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HAS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $70.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.06. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $70.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Hasbro by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 351.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $70,544,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hasbro by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

