Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.53-1.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on HR. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,374,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,708. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,728 shares of company stock valued at $279,069. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

