Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 986,100 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the August 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 241,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ HTLF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,062. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.95. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $188.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Heartland Financial USA

Insider Transactions at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTLF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 478,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,012,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 17,221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 67.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,232,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,591,000 after buying an additional 88,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,502,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.