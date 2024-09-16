Helium Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Helium has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $12.35 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.01 or 0.00012155 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 160,875,442 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.

Helium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Helium (HNT) is a blockchain-based network for IoT devices, launched in July 2019. It uses Hotspots for network coverage and mining HNT tokens. Helium addresses the limitations of current IoT infrastructure by offering a decentralized and efficient communication system. The network was co-founded by Amir Haleem, Shawn Fanning, and Sean Carey, combining expertise from various tech domains. Helium’s unique model uses a Burn-and-Mint Equilibrium with HNT and Data Credits to maintain its token economy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.

