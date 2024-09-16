Hermez Network 1-Day Volume Hits $27,285.58 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 16th. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $136.48 million and approximately $27,285.58 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $3.74 or 0.00006466 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00009418 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00013732 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,849.67 or 1.00067474 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.73276962 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $26,967.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

