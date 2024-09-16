HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DINO. Wolfe Research began coverage on HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

NYSE:DINO traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.90. 588,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,885. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.46. HF Sinclair has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth $3,523,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 52,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

