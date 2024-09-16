HI (HI) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and approximately $181,119.26 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009426 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,823.46 or 0.99931237 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007729 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 40,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 40,000,000,000 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047961 USD and is down -0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $269,084.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

