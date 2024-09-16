Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Hits $0.0138

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Hop Protocol has a total market capitalization of $885,201.52 and approximately $20,453.01 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hop Protocol has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol was first traded on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hop Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

