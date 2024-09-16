Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 84,197 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $591.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

Get Hyzon Motors alerts:

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,978,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,696.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 11,722,872 shares of company stock valued at $948,109 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hyzon Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyzon Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.