ICA Group Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 148,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,615,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.61 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

