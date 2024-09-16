IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) Short Interest Down 23.2% in August

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the August 15th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 124,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IMAC Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BACK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,696. IMAC has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns and manages innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers, and backspace clinics in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

