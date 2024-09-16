IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,491.0 days.

OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $166.58 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. IMCD has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $180.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29.

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

