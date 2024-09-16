IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in August

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 149,100 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 15th total of 178,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,491.0 days.
IMCD Price Performance
OTCMKTS IMDZF remained flat at $166.58 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. IMCD has a 52-week low of $114.72 and a 52-week high of $180.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.85 and its 200-day moving average is $155.29.
About IMCD
