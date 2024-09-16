indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Trading Down 4.9%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) dropped 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.72. Approximately 470,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,784,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.66.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 34.65% and a negative return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. indie Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $307,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares in the company, valued at $224,914.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,645.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,882 shares of company stock worth $1,585,570 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 79,753 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after buying an additional 158,671 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 1,451,308 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

