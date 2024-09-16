Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,584,100 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the August 15th total of 1,195,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 990.1 days.

Infineon Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.19. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.94 and a fifty-two week high of $42.41.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

