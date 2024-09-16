INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi Acquires 15,380 Shares

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi purchased 15,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, with a total value of $98,124.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,554,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,196.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

INmune Bio Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INMB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 502,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,080. The company has a market cap of $106.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.24.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 103.56% and a negative net margin of 26,333.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 332.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 89,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in INmune Bio by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 32,511 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in INmune Bio during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in INmune Bio by 31.8% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 10,950 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

