Insider Buying: Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV) Insider Buys 88,888 Shares of Stock

Cash Converters International Limited (ASX:CCV – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ashby bought 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.80 ($13,333.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.75, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Cash Converters International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. Cash Converters International’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Cash Converters International

Cash Converters International Limited operates as a franchisor of second-hand goods and financial services stores under the Cash Converters brand name. It operates through Personal Finance, Vehicle Financing, Store Operations, New Zealand, and UK segments. The Personal Finance segment provides personal loans.

