Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) COO Sells $14,870.24 in Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,967.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $117,000.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $27.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 24.89 and a quick ratio of 24.89. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akero Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after buying an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,205,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 356.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 266,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

