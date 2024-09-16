Insider Selling: T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Insider Sells 484 Shares of Stock

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $50,689.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,831.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 377,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.51. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.43 and a 12 month high of $122.27. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.66% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TROW

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 150.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,831,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 975,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,022,000 after purchasing an additional 805,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.