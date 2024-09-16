Intelligent Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:INTJ) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 16th

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 16th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its public offering on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Intelligent Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Intelligent Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ INTJ opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98. Intelligent Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.87.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Intelligent Group
Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.
