Intelligent Group Limited’s (NASDAQ:INTJ) Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 16th

Intelligent Group’s (NASDAQ:INTJ – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 16th. Intelligent Group had issued 1,875,000 shares in its public offering on March 20th. The total size of the offering was $7,500,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Intelligent Group’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Intelligent Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ INTJ opened at $0.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98. Intelligent Group has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $7.87.

Get Intelligent Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intelligent Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intelligent Group Limited (NASDAQ:INTJ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Intelligent Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services in the Hong Kong. The company offers financial PR services, such as creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intelligent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intelligent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.