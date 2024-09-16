InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.02

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.02 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 15061 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.79.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 28.6% in the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 343,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 76,316 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
