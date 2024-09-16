Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $21.16

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 50688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 292.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

