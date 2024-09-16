Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 35,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.59.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
