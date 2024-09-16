Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, an increase of 68.9% from the August 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSMT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.30. 35,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,106. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.10. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMT. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2029. BSMT was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

