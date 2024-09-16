Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Bought by SigFig Wealth Management LLC

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,640,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 191,637 shares during the period. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF comprises about 3.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.57% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $79,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDBC. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 79,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.05 on Monday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

