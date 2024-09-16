Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sets New 12-Month High at $176.59

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.59 and last traded at $176.18, with a volume of 1285359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $175.01.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

