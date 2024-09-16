Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Stake Lowered by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWL. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWL opened at $96.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $74.60 and a 1 year high of $97.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.83.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

