Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RDIV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

RDIV stock opened at $49.45 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $834.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.84.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.