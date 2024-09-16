Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:VGM)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

NYSE VGM opened at $10.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.06. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

