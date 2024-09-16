Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,202 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 1.13% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $12,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,574,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,833,000 after acquiring an additional 495,070 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1,154.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,730 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 220.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 159,607 shares during the period. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,855,000.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.16 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

