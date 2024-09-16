Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for September 16th (AVAV, BLDP, BWAY, CKPT, CLNN, GOOGL, LSCC, MRK, MRNS, NBIX)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, September 16th:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) had its market perform rating reiterated by analysts at Cormark.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They currently have a $196.00 target price on the stock.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at Melius Research from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $1,015.00 target price on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $96.00 price target on the stock.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$44.00.

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They currently have a $245.00 target price on the stock.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $591.00 target price on the stock.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $107.00 target price on the stock.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $80.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $50.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

